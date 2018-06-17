Image copyright Stu Forster Image example Ronald dey action wen Spain lock horn wit Portugal

Na only three days since di World Cup bin start and 16 kontris don already show di world wetin carry dem go Russia.

Dis na some of di tins wey make us wonder how di remaining 27 days for di competition go be.

Afta just one match, Ronaldo don already dey eye golden boot for di tournament as im hat trick help Portugal play 3-3 draw wit Spain.

But no be only dat one be di only moment wey fit make your jaw drop for di World Cup.

Four players don score late goals, three of dose goals help some teams win match while Ronaldo own help dem draw dem match.

Upon say Ronaldo score three goals, im no get man of di match for di game as na Isco collect am.

Morocco goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy no gree collect man of di match for di game wey im team loose to Iran 1-0, im say di man of di match gift wey dem wan give get alcohol inside and im religion no dey support am.

Out of di four first four matches wey dem don play, dem don use penalty score three goals. Na Ronaldo score for Portugal, Antoine Griezmann score for France while Mile Jedinak score for Australia.

Africa neva win one match for di 2018 World Cup as Egypt and Morocco don loose dem first match.