World Cup 2018: Time don reach for Nigeria to shine like dia jersey

Image copyright TWITTER/@NGSUPEREAGLES Image example Di Super Eagles jersey dey scata pipo head.

On Saturday, Nigeria na di third Africa team wey go play di 2018 World Cup wey dey shele for Russia.

Egypt and Morocco loose dia first match and Nigeria dey face Croatia for dia first group D match for Kaliningrad.

Argentina and Iceland still dey wait di Super Eagles. Di two play 1-1 draw for di first match of di group.

Nigeria no do well for di friendlies wey dem play before di World Cup start but captain John Mikel Obi say di team go surprise pipo for Russia.

Di Nigeria team na di youngest for di tournament and fans dey ginger say di players go do well.

Dis na di first time wey Nigeria and Croatia go jam for football competition.

If to say na by shirt, Nigeria don already cari di trophy. Dia jersey don dey trend since Nike launch am.

Nike never release Super Eagles Jersey, but e dey sell wella

But time don reach make di Super Eagles follow dia jersey shine for football field.