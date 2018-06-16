Rivers LG elections: Why Nigeria ruling APC party no gree vote

Image example Port Harcourt city quiet as di election dey go ondale if no-movement order wey police give.

Di vote wey happen on Saturday Rivers State southern Nigeria na to elect chairmen and councillors for legislative assembly inside all di 23 local goment areas for Rivers State, southern Nigeria Nigeria.

But Nigeria ruling APC party no gree vote and na only di ruling party wey comot bodi because 67 out of 68 political party dey participate for di June 16 elections.

APC chairmo for di state, Ojukaye Flag- Amachree tok say as far as dem concern di 2015 elections wey dem win well, an mata wey still dey court so di party wash hand comot di June 16 vote.

Flag- Amachree say dem stand wit di election wey bin hold for May 2015 wey dia party win well well and since di mata on di way dem comot all di former local goment chairmen dem still dey for Supreme Court and court of appeal, any oda election dey illegal and so dem no go follow do di election.

How di election waka

Police commissioner for Rivers State Zaki Ahmed say over 15,000 policemen na im dem don tanda all ova di state to make sure say security dey gidigba for di elections but voting no start on time.

Some local goment like Port Harcourt, Obio Akpor and Omuma get dia Electoral materials by 10am.

For places like Degema and Bonny wey di materials reach since but dem no fit carry di materials go di wards and polling units because boat no come on time to carry dem so di election start late.

Image example BBC Pidgin dey follow di election waka.

Christy Eferebo wey come vote for ward 6 unit 9 for Buguma, AsariToru Local goment area tell BBC Pidgin say because of di rain wey fall for morning, dem no start di election on time but pipo still come vote and di election go peaceful.

For some places like Asari Tori, Akuku Tori and Degema wey BBC Pidgin visit, rain wey fall for morning naim delay dem so dem start accreditation and voting around 11 o' clock.

For Ward 11 Unit 1 for Degema, David Ekine say no problem for dia side as pipo come out come vote and security pipo full ground, but for some place dem for Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local goment, pipo no too come out.

RSIEC Commisioner in charge of Media and Public Affairs Karibo Innocent say dem do dia own to tell pipo about di election but na for pipo yo come out for Election Day come vote.

Di 'no-movement' order wey police give make road dey free for di state.

Image example RSIEC fit announce election result on Sunday.

For morning one rumour comot say dem don cancel di election but the Director Public Affairs/Civic Education RSIEC Sarah Hope Menney-Amgbare say no be true, she say di election dey go as dem plan am.

Result suppose begin enter for Saturday evening but na by Sunday di election result fit land.

Already di no movement order wey police give from on 7am to 4pm don start.

