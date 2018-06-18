Image example Women participation for dis election dey very low according to Election Observer.

Civil society groups wey monitor local goment election for southern Nigeria Rivers state on June 16 say plenti work still dey to do to ginger pipo come out to vote before general elections for 2019 .

Nigeria main opposition party PDP clear all di chairmo position dem according to di state election commission wey announce di results Sunday night.

But most civil society groups and Non-Gomental organisation NGO wey monitor how di election go say say even though say di election dey generally peaceful, e get some place wey pipo no too come out to vote.

As tins dey now, voters dey loose interest

'If pipo go carry dis peaceful attitude for di big election wey dey come for 2019, e go beta because na di mind pipo carry do di election naim go show weda e go good or e go bad.'

Romanus Azubuike of Centre for Strategy, Ethics and Value wey monitor di election tell BBC Pidgin.

Evritin dey start for di party level, if dem do tins di way dem suppose do am, no impose candidates but allow di pipo choose who dem like, e go ginger pipo to come vote di pesin wey dem like for election ,na wetin Azubuike tok

'As tins dey now, voters dey loose interest wit di way political part dey do tins because, " e start wit party primaries so INEC suppose do massive Voter sensitisation to ginger pipo to know dia right' Im add.

Image example Nigeria ruling APC party wash hand comot di vate

E be like say many pipo neva sabi di value of dia vote

'E be like say many pipo neva sabi di value of dia vote so e go good to do door-to-door sensitisation so pipo go understand di power wey dia PVC get to choose who go lead dem odawise, democracy no go grow for Nigeria.'

Dis na according to Tina Okoi of Initiative for Youth transformation and Positive Change.

Okoi even observe say dis one wey APC no follow for di elections no help di process at all because as di major opposition for Rivers state, dem go provide competition and dat one go ginger di pipo.

Image example Election start late for riverine areas.

"Dis habit wey opposition party for Nigeria dey do no good for our democracy. No be only Rivers State but Nigeria generally, if you go APC state, PDP no go gree participate and if you go PDP state APC no go gree participate, e no dey fair, dem suppose come out so competition go dey and so e no be like say na one party system we dey do for Nigeria," she add.

For some places election materials no reach dia in time and for some place pipo no too come out come vote, dis na one area wey dem suppose check for di election wey dey come,

She advise say e go beta make INEC learn from di challenge wey RSIEC face so dem fit improve.

Women participation for dis election dey very low

Hajia Maryam Abba for Society for di protection of human rights say she no like as plenti women no participate for di election.

She say, "honestly women participation for dis election dey very low, maybe because na one party election but we need to make dem understand di power of dia PVC and more important make dem come out come vote di candidate of dia choice especially for dis 2019".

Image example RSIEC announce di election result Sunday night.

She say e no good say dem get PVC for hand but dem no know di power e give dem and di fact say na dia right to choose and na dia voice so dis area to sensitise pipo especially women for villages na sometin wey INEC and goment suppose take very serious for 2019 election so e go dey beta.