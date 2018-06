Addiction to electronic games na sign of kolo mental - WHO

Image copyright SIA KAMBOU Image example Video game na wetin plenti young pipo dey use pass time all ova di world.

World Health Organisation don for di first time recognise addiction to electronic games na sign of kolo mental condition.

Di ogbonge organization wey dey in charge of bodi mata all ova di world don conclude say "gaming disorder" na di latest of dia international category of diseases.

Di last international category of diseases na for 1992 di UN organization publish am.

Companis wey dey make games don describe di evidence wey WHO carri take dis decision as sumfin wey dem fit argue wella.

But sabi pipo on top bodi mata dey argued say while most gamers no dey cause harm to demselves or odas, some dey kolo on top am and suppose go treat demselves as e be.