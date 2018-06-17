Image example Fathers day dey happun evri third Sunday of June

"My papa dey caring and loving to me and evribodi wey dey around am, I wish say im dey alive, but di only tin i fit tell am today be rest in peace".

Dat na tori of Chidera Onyenekwe wey be undergraduate for southern Nigeria. Her papa die wen she dey small and she dey wish say her papa dey alive today to enjoy im handwork for her life.

Today na World Fathers Day. Na special day wey pipo dey take honour and celebrate dem papa.

Na for third Sunday for di month of June dem dey do di celebration.

Plenti pipo dey use di day carri dem papa go party to jollificate while some dey buy dem papa gift dat day.

Image copyright Chidera Onyenekwe Image example Chidera feel say dem suppose to dey celebrate papa sake of say na dem be bread winner for di family

Some pipo wey tok to BBC Pidgin say dem suppose to dey celebrate fathers evriday sake of say witout dem family for no dey, say na God put dem for di position wey dem dey for di society.

Emmanuel Mba for Abuja Nigeria capital, wey be Papa imsef say "I dey congratulate all di papa dem, say, make wetin dey make man become papa no go comot from dem life.

"Me and my family go first go church to praise God. Wen we come back, we go go do mama and papa tin".

Image copyright Kinsgley Onwubiko Image example Kingsley and him children

Anoda papa wey follow us talk, Kingsley Onwubiko for Imo state south east Nigeria say make pipo dey respect and honour evri papa sake of say na dem God make to dey in charge so dat tins go dey move fine-fine.

"If papa no do im work well, im family, im environment and di whole earth go suffer am".

Some pipo enta social media to celebrate dem Papa