Bomb blast end di Ramadan fast for Borno State

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo wey run comot from Damboa and oda villages bin dey stay for camps like dis one

E pass twenty pipo wey don die inside new suicide bombing for Borno State, North Eastern Nigeria.

Dis one happen for di village of Damboa.

Officials tok say e pass forty pipo wey wound for di attack on Saturday night as pipo gather to celebrate di end of di Ramadan fasting.

Di Nigerian National Emergency Management Agency tok say plenti of di pipo wey wound dey serious condition.

Dis attack happen just a few hours after di Nigerian army oga, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai tok say e dey safe make Internally Displaced pipo go dem house.

Dis fit create questions on top weda pipo fit trust wetin di army tok, dis na even according to dem ova 2,000 IDPs don already go house for di first time in six years.