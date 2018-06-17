When Wizkid start to dey wear mask?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wizkid debut ontop runway for Milan

Wizkid no wan hear word again. As e don turn international, e wan take ova evri wia.

Ova di weekend, Wizkid waka for runway for Dolce and Gabbana and im catch a lot of attention.

Apparently na di co founder of di brand Stephano Gabbana style am.

While na di first time e dey do runway, no be di first time e go advertise clothes after im join bodi show for di release of di Super Eagles kit.

Image copyright Victor VIRGILE Image example Wizkid comot di mask afta sometime

Oda Nigerians wey follow walk di run way na Nigerian British rapper Tinie Temah and model Davidson Obennebo.

On top everi tin wey im wear, im join im mask for di mata.

Dis mask start to dey steady for im face when im do im London O2 concert wey sell out.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example E wear mask for di second time for di O2 arena concert wey im sellout

But where e from start?

Tori be say e start to dey wear mask dis year when im show for Davido concert wey im do for UK.

But for dat concert no be di shine-shine mask im wear, na one black mask wey cover im face only leave im mouth and eyes for outside.