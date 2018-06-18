America wan ban sex dolls wey resemble pikin

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem dey label sex dolls as clothing mannequins or models to hide carri am enta U.S

Very soon e fit become crime to carri sex dolls wey look like pikin enta America as United States House of Representatives don pass one bill to ban sex dolls wey resemble pikin dem.

Di bill wey dem call 'Curbing Realistic Exploitative Electronic Pedolphilic Robots Act or CREEPER Act' go stop pipo make dem no import sex dolls wey dey like small pikin, robots or mannequins come America.

Dis bill dey road now dey go di US Senate table for dem to give dia approval.

Di bill claim say "difference no dey between pesin wey get sex doll or robot wey resemble pikin and pesin wey dey do child pornography."

E also say dolls and robots no dey only lead to rape, but e dey make rape dey easy because e dey teach di rapist about how to overpower di pesin e wan rape.

Pesin wey dey sponsor am, Rep. Dan Donovan, release statement wey go ginger di Senate to quick-quick approve am.

Report say dem dey import di robots from China, Hong Kong or Japan and dem go label am as clothing mannequins or models make goment no know.

As e be so, dis go be di first law to stop di sell-sell and sharing of child sex dolls and robots inside di U.S.