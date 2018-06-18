Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria goment say dem don ready to close border to stop as pipo dey smuggle rice enta di kontri.

Agriculture minister, Audu Ogbeh, tok am for Abuja as im dey yan some young pipo under di name Guardians of di Nation Internation (GOTIN).

E say di move na to ginger rice farmers for Nigeria and build di kontri economy.

Olukayode Oyeleye, wey be di tok-tok pesin for agriculture minister tell BBC News Pidgin say di border issue don tey wey e dey ground but dem no wan reveal di kontri yet.

Niger, Benin, Chad and Cameroon dey share border wit Nigeria and Mr Ogbeh say one of di kontri dey try dabaru Nigeria economy.

"Our oda problem na smuggling. One of our neighbour dey import rice pass wetin China dey even bring come di kontri"

E tok say "I dey tell una, in a few days, una go hear say we don close di border."

E say some of di foreign rice wey dem dey cari enta Nigeria get poison and arsenic acid wey fit cause cancer.

Dem no support media player for your device Our people like rice no be small & for inside this video we go show four ways to chop rice

Mr Ogbeh add join say goment for di past two years don reduce imported rice importation by 95% and increase di number of rice farmers from five million to 30 million.

Di minister say states like Anambra, Ebonyi, Kebbi, Kano, Jigawa dey do well for rice production.