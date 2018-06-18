"I get two wives and 11 pikins dem and na from dis market I dey take care of dem. Now I don lose all I work for day and night"

Na how Ahmadu Bakudi describe di fire wey destroy Azare market for Bauchi state, northern Nigeria.

On Sunday night, big fire start for di main market come destroy kaya wey worth millions of naira.

Pipo wey dey dia tok say di fire burn till like nine hours before fire fighters manage to quench am.

50 year old Bakudi na one of di traders and na soft drinks e dey sell for di three big shops wey im get inside di market.

E say na since wen im be young boy im don dey do business for Azare market but di fire don destroy evritin.

Bakudi say im lost close to 1.5 million for di fire and im only option to start im business back na to go cari loan from micro-finance bank.

Some traders tell local tori pipo say e bin no easy for fire brigade pipo to quench di fire because na only one motor dem cari come.

But Bauchi goment tok-tok persin, Umar Ibrahim Sade, tell BBC say di reason why di fire take long to kwench na because e difficult to reach all di market.

Mr Bakudi say goment suppose shake bodi help pipo wit moni, especially pipo wey no fit get loan.