Terror alert: Wetin dey happen for Nigeria Airport

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/Getty Images Image example Di thieves bin wan steal bags of passengers

Nigeria don increase security for dia international airport afta dem hear say terrorist wan try enta di kontri to do bad tin, according to Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

FAAN Aviation Security (AVSEC) and joint military task force dem dey tanda for major airports including international airports for Abuja, Enugu Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt, Henrietta Yakubu wey be FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs tell BBC.

Tori be say militant group IS fit dey find way to carry bomb put for commercial planes wey dey fly enta di kontri.

Lagos

Afta di announcement, BBC Pidgin visit Murtala Muhammed International Airport for Lagos on Tuesday, from outside e no look like say security don increase.

But one Nigeria Airforce officer, wey no gree give us im name, say security don increase in di last three days because of di threat but dem dey hide around di airport where pipo no fit see dem.

Henrietta Yakubu say operatives of di Bomb Detection Unit of di Nigeria Police Force, officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Quarantine services, dey monitor all di load wey pipo dey carri during and afta screening and if dem suspect anything inside one bag, dem go carry am comot check am well-well.

Port Harcourt

Image example Port Harcourt International Aiport , Omagwa, Rivers State

Di kain number of police and soldier wey dey dey on normal day na im dey Port Harcourt International Aiport , Omagwa, Rivers State.

FAAN tok say e don tey wey security don tanda for di kontri airport but now di oda na to shine dia eye wella.

Abuja

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

Oga dem for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport tell BBC say dem dey maintain di kain soldeirs and military wey already dey ground inside di airport for Nigeria capital Abuja

Dem add say dem no relax as dem don increase how dem dey torchlight evriwia.

Wit di new arrangement no unauthorised pesin fit enta di airport, come to tok of di airport terminals, according to FAAN for Abuja.

Image example Di security pipo wey dey around di airport na di normal-normal ones wey dey dey

Now Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria dey beg pipo wey dey take plane travel and airline workers to be dia brother's keeper and report if dem see anything wey no normal inside and around di airport to security agencies dem.