Mauritius na ogbonge destination for tourists

Mauritius dey offer foreigners di opportunity to become citizens for dia kontri in exchange for one million dollars.

Di money according to goment go join contribution for di kontri national sovereign wealth fund.

E go cover di applicant husband or wife including pipo wey dem dey support wit extra one hundred thousand dollars per family member.

Anoder offer na to pay half a million dollars to get Mauritian passport.

But opposition politicians dem dey condemn di move say dia nationality no be market for sell.

"Kontri nationality no be market wey dey for sell. Dem no dey price am and no be commodity."

Na so di leader of di populist Rezistans ek Alternativ party Ashok Subron tok.

Na di Economic Development Board na im go manage di programme and applicants go need to satisfy all di requirements

To get 'Golden Visa' for Portugal na from €350,000

Mauritius no be di first kontri wey go do dis kain tin.

For Dominica, $100,000 donation to di National Transformation Fund go make you citizen and for Greece, you need invest like €250,000 on top properties to get residency.