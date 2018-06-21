Image copyright Chukwukajustice Image example Local rice cost pass di foreign rice for Nigeria.

If Nigeria close dia border, rice smuggling go increase well-well, na wetin Rice dealers dey BBC Pidgin as Nigeria goment dey plan to close one of dia border on top rice smuggling palava.

Rice dealers say na foreign rice dey move market pass inside di kontri.

"Dis move wey gofment wan don go only increase smuggling e go also give di smugglers more money wey go lead to increase in price, becos for Nigeria pipo dey always find way to take go around tins."

Oluwanishola Obisesan wey don dey do rice business for Lagos, South West Nigeria tey-tey tell BBC Pidgin.

Tori be say Nigeria dey plan to close dia land border to one of dia West Africa neighbour ontop di smuggling of foreign rice inside dia kontri.

"For me e go hard but e go mean say di price of rice go up well-well"

Obisesan say she no tink say di local rice production go fit meet di demand wey dey market oh.

Nigeria goment dey provoke for dia neighbours wey dey allow smugglers push rice

'Our West African neighbours no dey try at all ontop di imported rice mata' na wetin Joseph Attah, Nigeria Customs Service tok-tok pesin tell BBC Pidgin

Attah say "di kain ogboju wey authority dem for our neighbouring kontris dey do dey affect our national food security and na serious threat to our kontri".

"And e fit lead to decision to close our border. Wetin I mean na di smuggling of rice and cars dem inside di kontri." Na wetin im tok.

Nigeria goment don invest well-well for di area of agriculture and so all dis importation or smuggling of foreign rice inside di kontri fit spoil everytin wey dem don do.

Local rice cost pass di foreign one

Local rice farmers for Kano state.

Solomon Adetunji wey be local rice farmer from Ado Ekiti, south west Nigeria say plenti pipo like foreign rice pass.

Im say "because e don dey market for a very long time but im say things don dey change small, as pipo now don dey appreciate local rice because e dey more nutritious."

Adetunji say di major challenge wey dem dey face na prize, local rice cost pass di foreign one. Im say dis move wey government wan do go help save di local rice industry.

But gofment neva tok di particular kontri and di border wey e go close.

Shola say she feel say di whole process na just to help some pipo to make more money and di truth be say di quality of our local rice no reach di imported one.

One rice wey I buy from Nassarawa state for north central part of di kontri na so-so sand, dirty and shaft full inside dat rice and pipo no buy am.