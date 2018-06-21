Image copyright Getty Images Image example Benin warriors for battle, dis artwork old reach late 17th century

Nigeria goment officials don tok say dem no go mind chance to borrow thousands of Benin Bronze wey colonial masters tiff go museums for Europe over one hundred years ago.

British soldiers carri thousands of artwork from di former Kingdom of Benin afta dem defeat Benin warriors for battle, and raid di palace of Oba Ovoranwen Nogabisi for 1897.

Britain don drag many kontris wey dey push for full return of dia artwork wey dem steal wey include; Nigeria's bronzes, Ethiopia Magdala treasures, Greece "Elgin Marbles" and odas.

British authorities dey claim say na law wey dey block museums to return dis stolen collections to dia true owners dey give dem headache unto dis stolen art mata.

Image copyright Discovering the Kingdom of Benin Image example Oba Ovonramwen Nogbaisi and im family for exile in Calabar

Godwin Obaseki, wey be govnor for Edo state, south south Nigeria wia di old Benin Kingdom tanda tell Reuters say im don begin tok wit European museum officials wey first bring di idea come.

Obaseki tok say, ''we dey open to any agreement we go bring dem back, so we fit relate our experience, relate to dese works wey be part of our culture''.

Na from Britain African treasures begin waka

Di Benin collection include thousands of metal decoration wey show tori of palace life, as well as ivory and wooden carvings.

Sabi pipo don tok say dis African art na treasure dem be.

Colonial soldiers first tiff dem go Britain and na from dia di treasures begin travel go museums and di houses of rich pipo for mainland Europe and even as far as New Zealand.

Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example In June 2014, Mark Walker return two Benin bronze wey im British soldier grandpa carri comot for Benin

Obaseki tok say im dey discuss dis borrow borrow idea wit Nigeria goment office wey dey incharge of dis kain mata,di National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM).

Officials tok say di current Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare ll, don already choose di site wia im go build three storey museum to keep di collection wen e return back.

Im plan na to show di history of one of West Africa's great kingdoms for im kontri pipo and visitors.

''Some of dis artwork fit be permanent loan, some fit be for just small time dem go allow us parade dem and odas fit be work dem wan return to us make we keep'' according to Obaseki.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) tok say na dia senior officials dey do meeting with representatives of European museums to discuss dis borrow borrow.

"Nigeria no go strong face to idea of borrow borrow of our treasures," according to NCMM tok tok pesin.

Oda goments wey include Ethiopia and Greece no gree unto any borrow borrow idea, instead dem want full surrender of dia property wey dem claim say dem thiff.

Di British Museum, wey borrow one of di ''Elgin Marbles'' to St Petersburg's State Hermitage Museum for Russia in 2014, tell Reuters say dem never see any official letter from Nigeria goment.

For statement di Museum tok say, ''But we dey ready to consider any proposal wen dem bring am come and we still dey follow NCMM tok''.