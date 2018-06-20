Image copyright Getty Images Image example Alou Cisse don dey in charge of Senegal national team for three years.

Di man wey plot Senegal win against Poland to become di first African kontri to win match for Russia 2018 World Cup on Tuesday na 'Sabinus'.

If you check say Egypt, Nigeria, Morroco and Tunisia lose dia opening match for di tournament you gree say si Senegal football team coach Alou Cisse na man wey sabi im game.

Sabinus na guy name for anibodi wey sabi im work.

Meet Senegal 'Sabinus' for di World Cup

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Coach Alou Cisse na for Ziguinchor, Senegal dem born am

Alou Cisse na im captain di famous Senegal team wey shock di World for 2002 World Cup to beat France di 1998 champions.

Di Terenga Lions go all di way to di quarter final for dia first appearance, Cisse play 35 times for im kontri.

As a player im be no nonsense midfielder, di 42 year old play for Premier League with Birmingham City and Portsmouth. Im also play for Ligue 1 with Montpellier, PSG and Lille.

Cisse don dey in charge of Senegal national team for three years now, im team go unbeaten for dia Group D African qualifiers .

Im be di only black coach for Russia.

