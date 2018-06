Dem no support media player for your device Politics party must reduce nomination forms money to epp young pipo

Wit di #NotTooYoungToRun movement wey dey encourage young pipo to play politics, make political party dem for Nigeria reduce cost to buy form to contest election.

2019 presidential aspirant Donald Duke na im tok dis one wen e yarn wit BBC.

E believe say if young pipo must contest election den elders like am suppose encourage dem by reducing cost of evritin for party politics.

Di country main opposition party PDP bin announce 12 million Naira (about $44,000) as cost of expression of interest form to contest 2019 presidential election for dia party.

