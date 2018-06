Three pipo die and plenti pipo wonjure as plenti plywood wey one truck dey cari fall on top Danfo and oda moto and pipo wey dey under Ojuelegba Bridge for Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

Image example Police say dem neva know how many pipo die

Image example Nigeria Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confam to BBC say three pipo die and plenti pipo wound

Image example Police and oda emergency join bodi plus traffic officers manage clear di road early mor-mor on Wednesday.