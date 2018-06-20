Image copyright OFFICIALOAU

Obafemi Awolowo University Council for Osun, southwest Nigeria, don sack sex for mark professor.

Di Vice Chancellor of di university Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede say, dem dismiss Prof Richard Akindele afta dia investigate show say di relationship between im and im female student no pure.

Di council say dem discover say di Prof bin promise to change Ms Osagie mark from 33% to pass mark if she go gree sleep wit am.

Dem no support media player for your device Sex for mark audio na true - OAU

Professor Ogunbodede say, Ms Osagie bin no even first get idea say she pass di course wit 45% until later.

From di investigate, di council conclude say Prof Akindele bin just wan show im authority and power dat na why im harass her.

Image copyright OAU Image example Vice Chancellor Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, dey tok to tori pipo.

Dis decision to dismiss di prof na to make sure say any oda lecturer wey wan harass student to tink am first.

Di university don put strategy for students, weda boy or girl, wey lecturer harass go fit report di mata.