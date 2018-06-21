Image copyright Getty Images Image example Authorities go put CCTV camera and mobile phone blockers for exam printing press dem.

High school exam cheats and sharp guys wey dey use internet copy copy for exam don make Algeria close internet for di whole kontri.

Dem go block internet service one hour before exam start for high school final exams as strategy to target expo sharing.

Dis internet freeze go continue throughout di exam from 20-25 June.

Education Minister Nouria Benghabrit tell Algerian newspaper Annahar say dem go block Facebook for di kontri throughout di exam.

Education Minister Nouria Benghabrit tok say Algeria no go give expo even small chance

Dis action dey happun afta plenti cheating during di 2016 exams for di kontri, wen questions flood internet before and during exams.

Na dis make authorities to advice internet service companies to block social media last year, but e still no do.

Ms Benghabrit tok say even though dis plan no dey sweet dem for belle, dem no fit dey look Uche face unto dis expo palava.

Dem go also ban any gadget wey get internet - for both students and school staff - for di 2,000 exam halls wey dey di kontri.

Schools dem go get metal detectors wey go check wetin dey enta.

Di Education minister still tok say dem don put CCTV cameras and mobile phone blockers for exam printing press dem.

Over 700,000 students go write dia final high school certificate exams and di results suppose come out from 22 July.