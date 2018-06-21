Image copyright @jacindaardern Image example New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted a picture on Instagram of her with her new baby

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern don born her first pikin, na girl wey weigh 3.31kg (7.3lb).

Dis make her only di number two elected leader inside history to born pickin wen dem enta office.

Ms Ardern bin enta hospital inside Auckland city early Thursday morning, four days after her due date.

Di 37-year-old go take six weeks of maternity leave, and don now pass on her duties to Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

Image copyright Getty Images

However, she don tok say she go chook mouth on top important mata and would continue to read paper from her executive wen she no dey.

Di baby na 04:45 GMT born di pikin Ms Ardern later later announce tori say she don born pikin onto social media, say she dey feel very lucky and thank staff for di hospital.