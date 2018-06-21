US wan slap Ghana plus visa sanctions

Image copyright US Embassy, Ghana

United States (US) caution if Ghana no take care dem go issue visa ban on di country if dem no deal plus dema obligations in visa issuance.

For US government Ghana no dey force when di country for issue travel documents for people who dey wait deportation.

Around December 2016, US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identify say Ghana dey no dey comply on di removal of meners wey US for deport.

Since then, US government repeatedly engage plus Government of Ghana both for Washington, D.C., den Accra. Wey dem urge government to follow di international obligations den issue di necessary travel documents so say Ghanaians under deportation orders go lef US for commercial flights top.

Sake of dis US Embassy for Accra issue statement say if Ghana fail to comply make dem deport Ghanaians for deportation camps, dem go slap visa restrictions on fi country.