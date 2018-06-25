Plateau Killings: 'Dem burn down evritin' - victim

Image copyright Chuwang Dalyop Image example Pipo wey survive di attack go comot to go live inside refugee camps

Di recent clash for Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, northern Nigeria wia plenty pipo die fit pass herdsmen and farmers mata, as one youth leader of di community wey dey affected follow BBC News Pidgin tok.

Lawrence Rondong tell di BBC say di attackers wey come on Friday plenti.

'Dem wear black uniform, and di kain weapons wey dem carry big sotay, di security wey dey ground no fit stop dem' na wetin part of wetin Rondong yan.

Di kain palava wey di attackers cause wipe comot all di pipo inside some communities.

"Like my village... dem burn down evritin. No single soul dey dia now, na 45 pipo dem kill for my village," e follow tok.

Di families from di communities wey dem no attack don move go four refugee camps; Rondong say no help don com from State or Federal goment - as at dis morning wen im follow us tok - e tok about one Chairman wey "dey do im best" afat e carry small food come.

Security agencies from Jos, di state capital, don arrive to carry national youth corpers wey dey serve for di area, go safe place.

Even though Police dey report say na like 86 pipo die, Rondong say di number of pipo wey die pass 200.

Im dey sure because im don go round to see di deadi bodi with im koro koro eyes.

Image copyright Chuwang Dalyop Image example Small pikin and women dey among di pipo attackers kill

Anoda pesin from di area wey follow us tok, Chuwang Dalyop, di National President, Berom Youth Moulders Association, show us foto of di bad tins di attackers do.

Im call di attack "ethnic cleansing."

We see say small small pikin and women dey among di pipo wey dem kill.

Because of dis attack Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong, don order curfew from 6pm to 6am.

Dis mean say pipo no suppose wey waka for public during dat period.

Governor Lalong also beg pipo to dey calm and respect di curfew as di goment dey chook eye for who do di attack and wetin cause am.