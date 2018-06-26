Plateau killing: VP Osinbajo confam say authorities don arrest some pipo

Image copyright Getty Images Image example On Monday, Vice President Osinbajo travel go Plateau State to try settle di palava wey dey cause kill kill dia

Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, confam say authorities don already arrest some pipo on top di Plateau State attack wey kill plenty pipo, including small pikin and women, for Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

Professor Osinbajo say one Police oga and di Major-General of Operation Safe Haven Anthony Atolagbe don assure am say arrest don happun and dem go still arrest more pipo.

Im tok dis one during im sorry visit to di state wia im meet with Governor Simon Lalong, di community leaders of areas wey dey involve, and security officials dem.

Di recent attack leave almost 200 dead, according to unconfam reports, even though Police dey report say e no pass 86 pipo.

Image copyright Chuwang Dalyop Image example Pipo wey survive di attack go comot to go live inside refugee camps

Di VP also tok about money wey dem go use to from wan N10 billion fund wey President Muhammadu Buhari approve, to take assist farmers wey don lose dia business.