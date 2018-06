Image copyright AFP Image example Kidnap 'work' to use make money dey common for places like Port Harcourt

Pipo wey kidnap di wife of di Alauga of Auga-Akoko for Ondo State, don contact di family to demand N20 million ($55,000) from dem, local tori pipo Channels, dey report.

Dem kidnap di traditional ruler wife Olukemi Agunloye on Sunday wit her driver as dem dey travel on Auga-Ise Akoko road for Akoko North East Local Government Area of di state.

Her husband, Oba Samuel Agunloye tell tori pipo on Tuesday say, di kidnappers bin call dem for phone to ask for ransom.

Tok tok pesin for Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, say police no know about di money wey di kidnappers dey ask for, but dem don begin investigate di mata.

Kidnapping don plenti for Nigeria as some pipo see am as way to hammer fast fast.

Alleged billionaire kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans, dey court today where Judge go rule on im kidnapping mata, afta dem arrest am last year inside one mansion for Magodo.