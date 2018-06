Image copyright OFFICIALOAU Image example Many female student tok say Obafemi Awolowo University take very good decision to sak di 'sex for mark professor

Female students dem for Nigeria don chok mouth afta one university sack dia lecturer wey dem accuse say e wan sleep wit one female student to give am pass mark.

Obafemi Awolowo University Council for Osun, southwest Nigeria dismiss Richard Akindele afta dem do investigation on top di mata.

Anita, one female student for University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), wey dey eastern Nigeria, tell BBC News Pidgin say no be only sack di professor suppose chop, make any school no also give am job again.

According to Anita, "Any lecturer wey wan sleep wit im student suppose get very strong punishment."

Anita say lecturer don ask her out before but e no threaten her wit grade.

"I feel say dis na wia we suppose start to dey fight corruption from because e no good at all."

She say fear wen lecturer make di move because e get connection for di school but she give am plenti excuse and afta sometime di lecturer just forget about her.

Wetin oda students feel?

Sonia from Covenant University Ogun State, say di school take "fair decision".

"Dem no need to promote situation like dis for school environment."

She add say she neva experience anytin like dat before and neva hear or see anybodi wey don experience am.

Francisca from UNN say na good decision to sack di OAU professor because so many lecturers like dat plenti for oda university and no be only OAU.

"As dem sack di lecturer e go send warning message to oda lecturer wey dey behave like dat."

"No be say e go stop di behaviour patapata but at least e go reduce di way dis tin dey happen for university. "

"If e dey happen 80% before, e go come down to 50% as oda lecturer go dey fear because nobodi want make dem sack dem."

She say she dey hear about student wey dis kain tin dey happen to but she neva witness am.

Anoda student Ngozi, say pesin wey close to her don experience am before but she manage to survive am afta plenti trials, prayers and stress.

Chimeze tell BBC Pidgin say na nice decision because e go make oda lectures see say if dem catch dem dey harass any female student, punishment dey wait for dem.

She say she don get friends wey lecturers don ask out for date but di lecturer no threaten any of dem wit poor grade.