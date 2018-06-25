World Cup 2018: Super eagles dey prepare meet Argentina
Nigeria players train before dem play Argentina on Tuesday.
-
PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Nigeria go play Argentina for dia final match for Group D on Tuesday
-
PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Di Super Eagles go hope for better result like di one against Iceland
-
PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Coach Gernot Rohr dey count on Musa to score again
-
PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Super Eagles players go need avoid defeat if dem go progress to di next round.
-
PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Four times Nigeria don face Argentina for World Cup, dem lose four times.
-
Getty Images
Nigeria and Argentina first meet for USA 1994 World Cup
-
Getty Images
Di last time dem meet for World Cup, Argentina beat Nigeria 3-2 for 2014
-
Getty Images
Super Eagles captain Mikel dey sweat to dey fit for di match
-
@NGSuperEagles
If dem qualify, e go be di fourth time Nigeria go reach di round of 16 stage for World Cup
-
@NGSuperEagles
Di time for di match na 7pm Nigeria time
