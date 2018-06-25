World Cup 2018: Super eagles dey prepare meet Argentina

  • 25 June 2018

Nigeria players train before dem play Argentina on Tuesday.

  • Nigerian player Leon Balogun and Victor Moses PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

    Nigeria go play Argentina for dia final match for Group D on Tuesday

  • Super Eagles players train ahead of PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

    Di Super Eagles go hope for better result like di one against Iceland

  • Nigerian players Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

    Coach Gernot Rohr dey count on Musa to score again

  • Nigerian player Leon Balogun PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

    Super Eagles players go need avoid defeat if dem go progress to di next round.

  • Nigerian players PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

    Four times Nigeria don face Argentina for World Cup, dem lose four times.

  • Nigerian players train ahead of match against Argentina Getty Images

    Nigeria and Argentina first meet for USA 1994 World Cup

  • Nigerian players Getty Images

    Di last time dem meet for World Cup, Argentina beat Nigeria 3-2 for 2014

  • Nigerian players Getty Images

    Super Eagles captain Mikel dey sweat to dey fit for di match

  • Nigerian players @NGSuperEagles

    If dem qualify, e go be di fourth time Nigeria go reach di round of 16 stage for World Cup

  • Nigerian players @NGSuperEagles

    Di time for di match na 7pm Nigeria time

