Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem dey make Marijuana from di dried flower and leaf of di Cannabis plant

Chuks na young Nigerian graduate wey dey live for Lagos state, south west Nigeria and e dey smoke weed.

Im say e no fit remember di exact year wen im start to dey use di drug but na since wen im dey secondary school.

Marijuana or as dem dey call am for Nigeria, Igbo, na weed, dry leaf. Cannabis na di name of di plant wey dey produce di Marijuana leaf.

According to di United Nations, Nigeria na di third highest kontri wey dey smoke weed for di whole world.

Chuks na one of di plenti pipo wey dey smoke am for Nigeria and im say e dey make am feel good.

"If I no smoke I no dey fit get appetite no mata wetin pesin give me."

"Igbo dey make me tink faster dan wetin I wan even do sometimes, I dey help pipo finish dia own tinking for way wey e go benefit dem well-well" na so Chuks tok.

Igbo fit make you 'kolo'?

Igbo get important use as medicine, dem dey also use am make oil but for many pipo like Chuks, igbo na for smoking to dey high.

Many kontries classify igbo under drugs wey dey illegal to use sake of say sabi pipo don chook eye see say if you use am anyhow di end no good at all.

Dr Daniel Ajayi, na senior registrar for di Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital for Lagos. E say sabi pipo don check am see say Cannabis na one of di drugs wey fit cause serious mental palaa for pesin.

"E neva dey very clear to science di relationship between Cannabis and Psychosis but wetin we don observe na say we dey see increased chances of mental disorder wit pipo wey dey use."

"We don also observe say pipo wey dey take igbo fit dey addicted to am sotay dem useless without am."

Na so Dr Ajayi tok.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem dey use Marijuana for medicine and also to do oil

Nigeria dey fight weed

Igbo, Ganja or weed for Nigeria dey illegal but e full everywhere.

According to Chuks you fit get am anywia for Lagos and only one wrap wey dey sell for 50 naira fit make you high.

For Nigeria, di National Drug & Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), na im get power to control how dem dey use strong drugs including weed for di kontri.

Jonah Achemba, wey be oga for di Public Affairs department of di NDLEA , tok say dem dey make progress on top dia fight to stop di spread of di drug.

"Di way we dey take dey know say we dey make progress na to check di quantity of di drug wey we don seize, dat na our supply reduction effort."

"Over di years, we don reduce how dem dey grow and traffic Cannabis. Cannabis na di only drug wey dem dey grow for Nigeria."

"If you check our statistics of Cannabis wey we don seize, you go see say we don make progress,''

''And we no dey only seize, we dey also cari di gbege go dia door, we dey go wia dem dey grow am go destroy dia farm."

Im tok say unemployment dey join make dia work hard.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Trafficking and sell of Marijuana for Indonesia fit lead to death sentence

Nigeria no be Canada

Early dis week, Canada become di second country to legalise Marijuana for im pipo to dey use take jolly.

For Australia, Puerto Rico, Poland, Czech Republic, Croatia and Macedonia you fit use am as medicine.

Also for Uruguay, Spain, Slovenia, Netherlands, Jamaica, Columbia and Chile dem no go charge you go court you if you use am for personal use.

But for Japan, you fit spend five years in prison wit hard labour for smoking one wrap, na almost di same tin for Malaysia and Indonesia.

Image copyright AFP

For Nigeria, under di NDLEA Act, you fit spend 15 years for prison if dem catch you wit igbo.

Canada tok say one of di reason dem legalize igbo na so dem go fit control am.

Mr Achemba tok say Canada and Nigeria no dey di same level and e no go work for Nigeria.

"Dis argument don dey for long now, our position na say we no fit afford to follow Canada because di two kontri no equal. Di level of development, self control dey different."

"If we still dey battle wit di supply and abuse of igbo, you go fit imagine wetin go happen if we make am legal, we still get long way to go and we no go fit afford to do am for now."

Chuks too no want make dem make igbo legal for di kontri.

Aside from di fact say pipo go abuse am, e say di highness of igbo dey sweet because dem dey hide to smoke am.