Image copyright Getty Images Image example Akon

American-Senegal singer and songwriter Akon say im dey plan to release new cryptocurrency wey im go name, ''AKoin'' afta imself.

Di 🎵Locked Up🎵 singer tok dis one for di Cannes Lions festival for France for wia im tok say im believe cryptocurrency fit be "di saviour of Africa".

AKoin's official website tok say di singer wan di app "for every mobile phone" between now and December.

Akon still tok say im dey plan to build "crypto city" for Senegal wey im say go resemble "real-life Wakanda".

Image copyright AKoin Image example AKoin website

For di website e show say di President of Senegal don ''dash'' 2,000 acres of land wey im fit use to di city - wey im go name after himself.

E dey possible dis Akon Crypto City no go too far from Dakar, wey be Senegal capital.

Just like Wakanda for Marvel Black Panther, Akon dey promise say dis city go dey like "futuristic environment".

Im say e go be di first 100 per cent crypto city wey AKoin na di main currency pipo go dey use.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Konfidence na one of di Africa projects Akon don invest im moni inside before

Wit di "Akoin Strategy", pipo go fit buy, keep hold and spend cryptocurrency straight for dia smartphones.

"E go return power back to pipo and security for currency" according to Akon.

"E go allow pipo use am for different kain way wey go make dia life beta and stop all di tins wey goment dey do to so dem no go progress."

But Akon confess say im no really sabi all di technical ingredients for dis im plan.

"My own na to bring di idea, I go leave sabi pipo to make di dream become real" di musician tok.

Image copyright MichaelWuensch/iStock Image example Di first thing dem use bitcoin buy na pizza to chop

Wetin be Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin na money but you no fit see am.

Dem dey call am digital virtual currency and na for 2009 na im one person, Satoshi Nakamoto create am. Nobody know who that person be till today.

You fit buy Cryptocurrency online. One common way to do am na to download di app, dis one go make you fit use your debit or credit card to buy am. You fit use di same method sell your bitcoin later too.

So no be any central bank dey issue dis money and e no get government backing but na computer dey ''mine'' am. Na through special computer codes sha dis one dey happen.

Cyrptocurrency na international currency. You fit use am around di world. In fact for Japan, e reach like 200,000 shops wey dey collect am now.

Since na only 21 million bitcoins na im dey available, di forces of demand and supply go dey affect am. For example, as more and more people start to dey use am, di increased demand plus say na only dat number of bitcoin dey available, go make di value or price to increase.

Akon don invest in money inside business for Africa before before.

Im start di Akon Lighting Africa project for 2014, to help power 18 African kontris wit power.