America don ask Mali goment to carefully investigate di role of dia kontri soldiers inside di death of 25 civilians.

United State on Thursday release tori from dia State Department wey tok say America remain "deeply concerned" about di way security mata dey spoil for Mali and di Sahel region.

Dem call di goment of Mali to look into di serious allegations of human rights abuse "korokoro without partia wey go bring out result of wetin realy happen."

"We beg security forces and governments to take steps to ensure say respect for human rights tanda, di protection of civilians, and accountability to increase trust and counter violent extremism," di State Department tok.

Tori be say dem discover di deadi bodi of 25 civilians for one place where dem buri plenti pipo afta on katakata between soldiers and pipo dem suspect to be militanat inside central Mali.