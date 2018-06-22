Nigeria vs Iceland: Ahmed Musa don redeem Super Eagles image

Image copyright Lars Baron - FIFA Image example Ahmed Musa

Nigeria Super Eagles redeem dia image wen dem win Our Boys of Iceland on Friday for dia second group D World Cup match.

Di match end 2 - 0 for ful time.

Ahmed Musa score di two goals for di match wey dem play for Volgovrad Arena stadium for Russia.

Musa wey wear number 7 shirt score di two goals wey sink Iceland for 49 and 75 minute for di match.

Iceland Gylfi Sigurdsson bin miss penalty for 83 minute of di game.

Wit dis result, Nigeria don chop three points become number two inside Group D wey Croatia dey lead wi six points afta dem beat Argentina 3 - 0 on Thursday.

World Cup 2018: Meet Senegal 'Sabinus'

Image copyright Getty Images

Super Eagles wey vex say Croatia beat dem for di first match, carri serious gbege enta di match.

Ahmed Musa don redeem Super Eagles image become di first Nigerian player wey don score two goals inside world cup match.