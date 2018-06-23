How APC National Convention dey waka
Members for Nigeria All Progressive Congress (APC) ruling party no send di Saturday Morning rain as dem dey gada gidigba for Eagles Square Abuja, Nigeria Capital for dia National Convention.
One of di major tins wey dem wan do for di convention na to choose new leaders for di party.
Tori be say former governor for Edo state, south south Nigeria, Comrade Adams Oshiomole fit win party chairman, sake of say im get President Muhammadu Buhari dey support am.
Di party get 65 positions candidates fit contest even though di party carri keep 20 of dis positions keep sake of say only one candidate don come out to contest am.
Dis mean say e go come remain 45 offices wey dem go elect new members.
Delegates wey reach 6000 from 36 states and Abuja come di convention to follow do di election.
Security pipo block major roads wey enta di Eagles Square venue for di election.
Police say dem send 5000 officers, two helicopter and six armoured motor to do security for di venue.