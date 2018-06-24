Image example Abonnema pipo dress up like actors evri year to act wetin happun 50 years ago

21 June 1968 na date pipo for Nyemoni community alias Abonnema for Rivers state, south south Nigeria no go quick quick forget.

Dis na sake of say for dis day, 50 years ago, Biafra soldiers cari force enta di community to drag pipo comot go live for Igboland, south east Nigeria.

Tori be say dem march evribodi for di town to di Niger dock river so dem go enta boat wey go carri dem comot.

Di Biafra soldiers also arrest King Davies Bobmanuel wey be Abonnema traditional ruler for dat time.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Biafra soldiers for 1968

Di King bin beg di soldiers say instead make dem comot im pipo for dia land, make dem carri only am go but di soldiers no wan hear.

But around 12 o clock for afternoon, u-turn happun as Nigeria soldiers enta Abonnema wit mission to fight di Biafrans and help Abonnema pipo.

Na from Buguma community di Nigerian fighters bin take enta Abonnema and e no tey before dem pursue di Biafra soldiers comot, come free di town.

Image example Abonnema pipo use 21 June evri year to remember dia pipo wey die for Nigeria Civil War

From dat time, 21 June don turn special day for Abonnema to mark di how dia leg and hand enta di Nigeria civil war and dia pipo wey die during palava.

Many of di town pipo go wear costume from dat time come perform for town centre as e take happen dat time and dis dey make di whole town go jollificate.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria soldier dia plan strategy for Port Harcourt during civil war for 1968

Di Amanyanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Gbobo Bobmanuel tell BBC Pidgin say dis year go mark 50 years wey dis tin happen and dem dey take di celebration to tell di young pipo wey no dey dat time wetin happun so dem no go forget wetin God di for dem.

Im say, "We dey prayerful and dey tell di younger generation di tori wey happun for dat time make dem dey peaceful and prayerful".

For dis Biafra tok wey dey hala, di King still say, "Abonnema no be part of Biafra. We believe in One Nigeria so we no get any reason to say make Nigeria separate.''

''We wey be traditional rulers wetin we want na for our community to dey peaceful and to progress."