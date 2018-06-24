Ghana President hammer ministers den appointees plus travel ban

Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo place temporary travelling ban on Ministers, dema Deputies, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) den Heads of government agencies who wan travel outside Ghana.

E no clear from di statement why President Akufo-Addo place di temporary ban, but according to di statement, all future travels be suspended be temporarily so say dem go fit minimize di disruption to Government en domestic work.

Details for memo wey den release from di President mention say besides di Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor-Botchwey who go fit travel all di rest be affected by dis directive.

Former President John Mahama also put similar travel ban on government appointees around December, 2015.

He even stop dem from flying first class too sake den he want cut down on wasteful expenditures which taxpayers money dey finance.