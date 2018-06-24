Image copyright AFP

At least eleven people don die sake of fight fight between farmers and herdsmen for Plateau state, north central Nigeria.

Tori be say di kasala begin for Thursday wen one group of herdsmen suffer attack and kill five of dem, na dis ginger revenge attack for Saturday afternoon wey kill even more pipo.

Police say e for reach 11 pipo wey die for di heavy clash but pipo wey dey ground dey claim say wetin dia eye don see pass dis official number well well.

Goment don order night to morning curfew for Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South local goment areas.

Rufus Bature, wey be senior official for di state goment, tok say movement na from 6pm to 6am except for very important waka.

Image example Plateau state dey north-central Nigeria

Barkin Ladi, wey be nebor to Jos, Plateau state capital don become battleground for fight fight between farmers and herdsmen for up to 10 years now.

Barkin Ladi don enjoy on and off peace dis past two years but for last April, di worst gbege for many years happun.

Dis kain palava don increase for di north central region for Nigeria since di beginning of 2018.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Thousands of women dey protest for Jos on top di plenty attacks wey dey happen for Plateau state, 2010

Why security mata dey always disturb Plateau?

Tension and attack-after-attack don follow di people of Plateau tey-tey.

Plateau na state wey Christians and Moslems dey live side by side.

Who dey in charge of things like land and water for Plateau na one reason wey fit dey cause dis attacks.

Northern Nigeria na dry place where sand from Sahara full ground. Dis dey drive cattlemen wey be mostly Moslems comot from north waka enter go south.

Image copyright AFP Image example Sabon layi Primary School Camp wey burn for Jos, Plateau State for 2010.

Christian villages wey get farm, dey complain say di animals wey di cattlemen dey move with, dey spoil dia land and affect how dia crops dey grow.

Another problem na say, di farmers wey get di land dey see cattlemen as 'visitors' even if di cattlemen don live for di area for plenty years.

Fulani leaders dey talk say government no dey treat dem well. Dem claim say things like land, education and even government positions no dey reach dem.

Tensions dey reach level sotey dem don kill more than 10,000 people for di state since di year 2000 alone according to one group wey dey monitor security mata for dia.