Image example High Commissioner Paul Arwkright

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arwkright say no kontri go progress if dem no educate dia girl pikin dem well well.

Im tok dis one wen im come open di tear rubber Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta, wey Rivers State goment for south-south Nigeria don make model school.

Dis girls only school go give students beta education unto say dem get ogbonge equipment and classrooms.

Oga Arwkright say no reason dey wey make goment go no look di face of half di population for Nigeria if dem want make di kontri grow.

Image example Di British High Commissioner and Rivers State govnor Nyesom Wike

Im say, "I dey jolli say I dey to open girl school.

''I too get girl pikin for house and I know how important e dey to see say girls dem go school.''

''At least make dem get 12 years of ogbonge education and wen dem marry, dem no go too born plenti pikin and dem fit return di investment back inside di economy and fulfil dia dreams,'' im tok.

For di opening, di state Govnor Nyesom Wike say na quality education dey important to im goment na im make dem don transform some schools wey dem select for all di senatorial districts for di state.

Di girls school, Government Girls Secondary School Rumuokwuta start for 1972 and before now, tins for di school bin don spoil well well but now tins don change.