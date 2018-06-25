Image copyright @iambangalee Image example D'banj dey always post foto and videos of him and im son

Nigerian fans and celebs dey mourn with singer D'banj and im wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow afta dia one-year-old son, Daniel Oyebanjo III drown for swimming pool for dia house for Ikoyi, Lagos on Sunday afternoon.

Di singer enta im Instagram page to post black picture wia im write: "Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful".

Di pikin bin do im one year party for May

Fans and celebrities enta social media to follow D'banj mourn di kain heavy tin wey happun to am.

Skip Twitter post by @iRuntown Sad day today 💔 Prayers up for my bro D’banj and his family. May God strengthen you



We will have to push back the new single release🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Runtown (@iRuntown) June 24, 2018

This will be difficult to handle only God can help go through this 💔💔💔 Sorry Bro ... D'Banj — HIGHES➕ (@sarkodie) June 24, 2018

I pray for strength for dbanj and his wife and family in general during this very difficult period. God knows best. It is well🙏🏾 — Aramide (@AramideMusic) June 24, 2018