Celebs dey follow D'banj cry afta im son die inside swimming pool

  • 25 June 2018
D'banj Image copyright @iambangalee
Image example D'banj dey always post foto and videos of him and im son

Nigerian fans and celebs dey mourn with singer D'banj and im wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow afta dia one-year-old son, Daniel Oyebanjo III drown for swimming pool for dia house for Ikoyi, Lagos on Sunday afternoon.

Di singer enta im Instagram page to post black picture wia im write: "Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful".

Image copyright @iambangalee
Image example Di pikin bin do im one year party for May

Fans and celebrities enta social media to follow D'banj mourn di kain heavy tin wey happun to am.

