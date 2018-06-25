Celebs dey follow D'banj cry afta im son die inside swimming pool
- 25 June 2018
Nigerian fans and celebs dey mourn with singer D'banj and im wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow afta dia one-year-old son, Daniel Oyebanjo III drown for swimming pool for dia house for Ikoyi, Lagos on Sunday afternoon.
Di singer enta im Instagram page to post black picture wia im write: "Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful".
Fans and celebrities enta social media to follow D'banj mourn di kain heavy tin wey happun to am.
Just heard the worst news in a long time. 🙏🏿
A post shared by Donjazzy (@donjazzy) on
Sad day today 💔 Prayers up for my bro D’banj and his family. May God strengthen you— Runtown (@iRuntown) June 24, 2018
We will have to push back the new single release🙏🏽🙏🏽
This will be difficult to handle only God can help go through this 💔💔💔 Sorry Bro ... D’Banj— HIGHES➕ (@sarkodie) June 24, 2018
I pray for strength for dbanj and his wife and family in general during this very difficult period. God knows best. It is well🙏🏾— Aramide (@AramideMusic) June 24, 2018
I feel for D’banj and his family 💔 May his son Rest In Peace and May God bring them comfort during this hard time.— MamTshawe (@Zizipho_ZA) June 25, 2018
