Image copyright Getty Images Image example Im use im celebration speech tell D'banj sorry on top di death of im pikin

Nigerian musician Davido don hit anoda accolade level for world afta im become di first African artiste wey go collect di BET Best International Act.

E win di award even afta dem combine di category wey include African and European artists for di first time since 2010.

No be only am follow for di nomination as Tiwa Savage bin dey as nominee too. Oda nominees na, Stormzy, Fally Ipupa, Cassper Nyovest among plenti more.

Di last time e win for dis category for BET na for 2014.

E don join Wizkid as one of di pipo wey don win for dat category di most times.

South African musician, Sjava indlalifa win award for di Best New International Act Award.