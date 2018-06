Image copyright Reuters Image example Sisiku Ayuk Tabe bin dey Nigeria wen dem arrest am

Tori for kontri na say pro-independence leaders, Julius Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and e kombi dem don tok with dia lawyers five moon afta weh deh bin catch dem for Abuja, Nigeria force dem back for kontri.

De lawyers for Muna and Muna law firm don confirm for BBC say Julius Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and odas weh deh dey for ngata sin deh force dem back don see dia lawyers dis weak-end.

Lawyer for Muna and Muna law firm say official investigation go fit start on Monday but e nova be clear if pipo go fit see dem already.

Ambazonia leaders disappear last year for Abuja and na afta weh goment announce say deh bring de leaders back for kontri for January and since dem deh no bi don tok for any family member or lawyers.

For de tori weh goment tok-tok pesin Issa Tchiroma Bakary bin tok too say deh don fat for prison as deh di take beta care for dem.

But, tori na say since Ayuk bin land for kontri e gum e mop laik and even torture no di fit make e change e mind and e di only wan tok na for President Biya.