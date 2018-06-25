Plateau State attack: Di plenti times President Buhari don 'assure' Nigerians on 'unfortunate killings'
Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don express im condolences wit di communities wey dey affected for di latest kill-kill wey happen for Plateau State, North-Central Nigeria.
Police say na 86 pipo wey die, but villagers say e pass 200 afta suspected herdsmen attack di 11 communities for wetin tori say na 'do me I do you attack.'
President Buhari no only tok sorry, e also promise say goment no go rest until di pipo wey carry out di attack face justice.
Di tin be say, dis no be di first time di Nigerian president dey react like dis afta kill-kill happun for im kontri. Many pipo don accuse am say im no dey too show sympathy and say na just tok-tok im dey do but im no dey show action to stop di killings.
- Nigeria kill-kill dey worry UN oga António Guterres
- National Day of Mourning: Waka don start on top kill-kill for Nigeria
'Killings'
One of di tins President Buhari promise to fight wen im enta office na di kill-kill and insecurity for di kontri. But even though goment say dem dey make progress, di kill-kill neva stop and di president too neva stop to dey open mouth ontop di mata.
- "People suppose know say I dey work" - Buhari
- Buhari don fall di hand of Nigerians - Catholic Bishops
'Unfortunate'
Unfortunate too na anoder tin wey neva comot President Buhari mouth since im enta office.
'Justice and Assure'
President Buhari don assure Nigerians plenti times since im enta office say goment go catch di pipo wey dey do di bad tins and kill-kill and Nigerians go get justice.
Nigerians don tire to dey hear sorry
As tori come out of di latest kill-kill wey happen for Plateau state, pipo come out ontop social media to tok dia mind, dem want make goment stop to dey say sorry instead make goment stop di kill-kill.