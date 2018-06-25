How Blue Ivy Hotel staff beat BBC journalist, seize equipment

Image example BBC journalist Chris Okereke

BBC dey worried ontop di many-many attack wey dia journalists dey face for Nigeria.

BBC tori pesin Chris Okereke, bin go Blue Ivy hotel to do interview with one popular Igbo musician, Godwin Opara alias Kabaka, wen one of di hotel staff attack am come seize all im equipment.

Kabaka manager, Solomon Chidubem been tell BBC News Igbo make dem come interview am for di hotel.

Dis na di third time dis kain thing dey happen to BBC tori pesin inside four months.

BBC want make dis kain attack on top dia staff stop, and dem want di pipo wey dey attack tori pipo to get beta punishment from di law.

According to Chris, wen im reach di hotel, na so one man from no where say im no fit do interview until afta di show.

Chris say, "Kabaka carry me go im room for di interview and I wan ask am di last question, one man enta di room wit force come start to dey beat me. Im start to dey shout say im tell me say make I no interview Kabaka. Im give me hot slap for my face. Na because I carry camera I no fit protect myself.

"Im and im bouncers join hand beat me pieces."

Dem collect my camera

Chris say, hotel staff beat am come push am comot for dia hotel but im give Chidubem im camera without di other equipment wey dem carry sharp-sharp give di Taxify driver wey bin dey wait for am.

Di driver bin want drive off but dem stop am come seize im car with everitin inside. Di car and di equipment still dey di hotel premises," na wetin di reporter add put. Di driver run to save im life.

BBC tok to Kabaka wey tok say even with all di begi-begi dem no stop to beat Chris.

"We bin dey try to do interview when one man come inside, come scata everitin start to dey beat di reporter. I start to dey beg am but im bin dey try to beat everibodi wey dey dia."

Wen BBC call di hotel, di hotel management say Chris hold di musician wey dem don pay money hostage come dey interview without permission.

One official for di hotel wey no gree give im name deny say dem beat Chris and seize BBC equipment.

But di Chairman of di promoting company wey invite Kabaka come Lagos, Nicholas Orji, say di hotel management gree say dem collect di BBC equipment because di reporter no allow di musician to perform.

Dem don report di matter to Lagos state Police.