Plateau Killings: Nigerians dey swear for Buhari

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di president say im no go rest till im catch di criminals

Nigerians for social media no dey shine teeth wit President Muhammadu Buhari afta suspected herdsmen kill 86 pipo for Plateau State, Nigeria.

Anytime wey dis kain attack happen for Nigeria, di normal level na for Presido to say sorry with plenti plenti promise to protect Nigerians but pipo no wan hear dat kain talk again.

Nigerians don taya and na heavy swear dem dey send give Buhari afta im talk im usual sorry on top Saturday attack.

Wetin dey vex kontri pipo be say, e don tey wey dis herdsmen killings dey happen and goment neva too do anything to stop di palava.

Police dey report say na 86 pipo die for di attack but villagers wey see di attack say e pass 200 wey die.

Di attack bin happen inside 11 communities for Barkin Ladi Local Government of di state don make state goment order night to morning curfew for some parts of Plateau state.

President Buhari don promise Nigerians say no rest for am until im catch all di criminals wey do dis attack.