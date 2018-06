Image copyright Getty Images Image example Douglas travel go Russia with hope to watch England play Panama

Douglas Moreton wey be England fan, travel all di way from England go Russia, only to realise say im forget e matchday ticket for house.

Im don land for Nizhny Novgorod inside Russia to watch England play Panama on Sunday before im notice say, im leave di ticket for "im drawer for house".

Douglas later jam Dan Howells wey be Journalist with ITV News, im come begin campaign for twitter to helep find ticket for Douglas.

Mr Dan ask im followers if dem get "spare ticket" to give Douglas.

Pipo later respond to Dan request and dem later find ticket for am, but dem no come fit find Douglas to give am di ticket.