Plateau Killings: 'Dem kill my mama, papa, wife and four children'

Image copyright Chuwang Dalyop Image example E never dey clear how many pipo die for Barkin Ladi for Plateau State. Police say na 86, but pipo for di area say e pass 200 wey die

Afta Police confirm say 86 pipo na im die for di attacks wey happun for Barkin Ladi, Plateau State, one of di victim wey im name na Ezekiel Danbwarang don narrate give BBC how di herdsmen kill eight of im family members.

Tori be say di kasala begin for Thursday wen one group of herdsmen suffer attack and kill five of dem, na dis ginger revenge attack for Saturday afternoon wey kill even more pipo.

Oga Danbwarang tell BBC say dem kill "both im mama and papa, im wife and four children" come burn dia house join.

"Dem break my gate wen dem come my house, I now hear di shout of my wife and gunshot, na dia I know say dem don kill my family.

"Afta dem pack di tins wey dem inside my room, na dia dem come put fire for di house," na so Danbwarang tok.

Im still add say di operation wey pass four hours see di herdsmen kill more than two hundred pipo for di area.

Image example Plateau state dey north-central Nigeria

Police move unit go Jos

Earlier on Monday, Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, bin send more policemen plus two helicopter go Barkin Ladi and Riyom.

Di IG bin also send five Armoured Personnel Carriers and three police mobile force unit join.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari don do press release say, e dey "unfortunate politicians dey take advantage of di situation."

Buhari say, make Nigerians wey herdsmen-farmer wahala affect try dey patient so di law go do im work.

Herdsmen and farmers katakata for eleven communities inside Barkin Ladi south local goment, kill plenti pipo. Police bin confirm say na 86 pipo die.

Wetin dey happun for Barkin Ladi now

Goment don order night to morning curfew for Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South local goment areas.

Rufus Bature, wey be senior official for di state goment, tok say movement na from 6pm to 6am except for very important waka.

Barkin Ladi, wey be nebor to Jos, Plateau state capital don become battleground for fight fight between farmers and herdsmen for up to 10 years now.

Barkin Ladi don enjoy on and off peace dis past two years but for last April, di worst gbege for many years happun.

Dis kain farmer and herdsmen palava don increase for di north central region for Nigeria since di beginning of 2018.

States like Benue, Nassarawa, Taraba, Kaduna and including Plateau don suffer attack afta attack almost month afta month.