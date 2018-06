Image example Church say make Fada "Sweet Paul" Ogallo pick between to be rapper or priest

One Catholic priest for Kenya don chop suspension make e no lead public mass for one year because e rap during sermons.

Im superior, Bishop Philip Anyolo tell BBC say Fada Paul Ogallo, wey im nickname na "Sweet Paul" get to "choose between to be rapper or priest."

Bishop Philip Anyolo, from Homa Bay Diocese inside western Kenya add say di sacred and di secular no go fit mix togeda.

E also say Fada Ogallo fit use rap and drama to preach give young pipo but no be for inside di altar.

After mass, Fada Ogallo go change from im priest robes to im rapper cloth wey be T-shirt and bandana.

E bin don tell BBC last month say: "Young pipo dey call me 'Sweet Paul' because I rap sweet".

Fada Ogallo say im dey use dis different style because e want young pipo to dey entertained safely for church, instead of venues wey no safe.

E add say wetin ginger am di more to dey rap na one incident wey happen for 2004 wey three young pipo die for one music event inside Nairobi.

Bishop Anyolo say Fada Ogallo wey dem suspend last month, now get one year to tink about how clergyman life suppose dey serious.

Dis im suspension mean say e no go fit be di main priest during public mass or give Holy Communion, but dem go allow am lead private mass.