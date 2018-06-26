Image copyright @LeonBalogun

Super Eagles players don join plenti pipo around di world to call for prayers for Plateau State, North-Central Nigeria.

Police say 86 pipo na im die for attacks wey happun for 11 communities for Barkin Ladi, Plateau State, but pipo wey dey live for di area tell BBC say those wey die pass 200.

Tori be say di kasala begin for Thursday wen one group of herdsmen suffer attack and kill five of dem, na dis ginger revenge attack for Saturday afternoon wey kill even more pipo.

Some Super Eagles players enta social media to ask evribodi to pray for Plateau.

Nigeria Super Eagles dey Russia for di 2018 World Cup wia dem don already play two out of dia group match. Dem go jam Argentina for di last group game on Tuesday.