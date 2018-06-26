Nigeria Police visit D'banj to tell am sorry as im pikin die

Image copyright @iambangalee Image example Na on Sunday di singer pikin drown

Di death of Daniel Oyebanjo, di pikin of ogbonge Nigerian musician D'banj still be like feem to di fans, friends and family pipo of di singer.

Nigerian police don join odas to tell D'banj and im family dem sorry as dem show face for di singer house but none of di family members dey around.

Inside statement wey di Police Public Relations Officer for Lagos, Chike Oti sign, di force talk say dem follow di singer dey feel im pain.

Dem also tell D'banj say wen im and im family don mourn finish, im go come write statement of how im pikin take die.

Tori be say one year old Daniel bin die afta im drown inside di swimming pool wey dey di singer house.

E neva tey wen D'banj share video wia im and im pikin dey waka near di indoor pool and fans begin advice am say make im try cover di pool make di small boy no go fall inside.