Rapper Cardi B and oda stars wey don do secret marriage

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di couple dey expect dem first pikin

Cardi B done join oda top stars wey no tell dia fans say dem wan marry till dem do marriage finish.

Di American rapper enta Twitter dey yarn say she and her husband Offset do secret marriage nine months ago.

"We see pesin wey fit marry us and she marry us, just two of us and my cousin. I say I do, wit no dress no make up and no ring".

Di rapper say e get tins wey she dey like to share wit di world and e get tins wey she dey keep private, say dia marriage na one of her secret moments.

Cardi B and Offset no be di only celebs wey don do secret wedding wey dem fans no notice. See Odas stars wey don do secret wedding.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Beyonce and Jay-Z release joint album dis year

Beyonce and Jay-Z-

Rumour bin dey say di two dey date, but dem fans surprise wen dem file for Marriage license for New York for April 2008. Six months later, Beyonce confirm am say dem don marry.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem follow oda stars shine for 71st Cannes Film Festival for France

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem -

Two of dem no even tell anybodi say dem dey date. But dem go do dem private wedding for Bahamas for 2010 as one of dem tok tok pesin confirm.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Rene Elizondo get plenti signature for many of Janet Jackson songs

Janet Jackson and Rene Elizondo -

Tori about Jackson second marriage begin show wen she divorce her husband and video director Rene Elizondo for 2000. She and Elizondo bin don work togeda for 15 years.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na for social media di couple later announce say dem don marry

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley -

Di couple no announce dem engagement , but dem go do secret marriage for Australia two years ago. Robbie later announce dia marriage wen im post instagram picture wey show dia wedding ring.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di couple be husband and wife but dem no sabi till kasala burst

Janeane Garafalo and Rob Cohen -

Dia tori na wa! Di couple dey married for 20 years but two of dem no know. Dem marry for Las Vagas for ova 20 years. But dem no realize say di agreement dey real. Na wen Cohen wan marry im new fiancée, lawyers go dig out di old marriage certificate. Di couple immediately file for divorce.

See wetin Cardi B tweet.