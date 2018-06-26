FIFA invite Ghana delegate to Zurich over football management wahala
FIFA throw Ghana invite make dem come meeting for Zurich, make dem discuss interim measures which go allow di continuation of football for di kontri.
Two members of Ghana elite league clubs go join di Sports Minister dem government delegation for di meeting which go happen Thursday June 28.
According to FIFA, di meeting be important sake of, e go allow make dem ensure di continuation of football after government dissolve Ghana Football Association (GFA) last month over corruption allegations.
- Ghana government dissolve Football Association
- Nyantakyi take Ghana money do 'tsaskele', release Special Prosecutor on am
-
FIFA administration say as part of di meeting dem go look into facilitating di participation of di Ghana U-20 women's national team for di FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018.
Many experts predict say Ghana go chop FIFA ban after dem dissolve GFA but so far only meetings wey happen between FIFA den Ghana.