Plateau killings: No be do me I do you - Miyetti Allah

Image example Plateau state Miyetti Allah believe say na di Biroms dey cause di katakata

Plateau State chairman of Miyetti Allah, Mahammadu Nuru don tok say di kill kill wey happun for Barkin Ladi no be "do me, I do you back".

Im say "from April 9, Birom pipo for Barkin Ladi don "kill ova 41 pipo and 1438 cows don kpai for di hand".

Na 86 pipo police don confam say die for attacks wey happun for about 11 communities for di state on Saturday.

But Peter Gyendeng, member of State House Assembly wey dey represent Barkin Ladi constituency wia di kill kill happun say: " di killings no be Birom versus Fulani" mata.

On Tuesday, Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari enta Jos, to tok wit stakeholders of di state.

Di President wey come afta Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo visit, enta meeting venue to hear for himself wetin cause di massacre.

Image example Di House of Reps member wey represent Barkin Ladi, Peter Gyendeng confirm say dem go community by community kill pipo

On Monday, Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, bin send more policemen plus two helicopter go Barkin Ladi and Riyom.

Di IG bin also send five Armoured Personnel Carriers and three police mobile force unit join.

Nigeria military also mobilise dia pipo go di state.